ArtSEA: Northwest art for Indigenous People’s Day

It’s supposed to be another warm weekend here in our extended summer season, but I’ve had icy terrain on the brain since watching Exposure, an excellent documentary about an unlikely group of women who skied 100 kilometers over melting Arctic ice to the North Pole in 2019. It screens as part of SIFF Docfest (Oct. 7), as well as at the Doctober film festival in Bellingham (Oct. 8 & 16) and at the Friday Harbor Film Festival (Oct. 21 & 22).

Created by writer and documentarian Holly Morris — former editorial director at feminist publishing house Seal Press, when it was based in Seattle — the film follows the 11 women who answered British explorer Felicity Aston’s global call for a “Euro-Arabian North Pole Expedition,” which notably insisted “no experience required.”

“This was an unlikely, often-counted-out group of people,” Morris told me in a phone call. “These women did not have a seat at the elite table of polar explorers.” And that was the point. The women came from regular jobs in Oman, France, Qatar, Russia, Kuwait, Slovenia, the United Kingdom and elsewhere, with a common goal of achieving something both monumental and metaphorical.

The film is beautifully shot, and while the dangers are many — cracking ice, polar bears, wind storms, frostbite — it comes off less adventurous than intimate and quietly gripping. (And no quieter than when the Russian helicopter flies away after dropping off the group in the middle of a blinding white ice sheet. Suddenly the buzzy excitement shifts to the stark reality of the journey ahead.)

“I was so blown away by the group’s determination and grit, in the face of so many odds, environmentally, physically, geopolitically,” Morris told me. “Everybody was out over their skis, so to speak, but that’s how you make big things happen.” Noting that her film takes place at “ground zero” for climate change, Morris said, “This is the moment for a new kind of climate story. Our job is not to convince climate deniers, it’s to galvanize agency in people… to do something that seems impossible.”

See the film and then visit another artistic production aimed at galvanizing action: the visual arts show Carbon, at Vestibule in Ballard (through Oct. 15). The group exhibit features local art in response to our current environmental catastrophe, and invites the public to consider “Can art teach us to be good?” by way of an informal panel discussion (Oct. 15). While you’re there, stand face to face with artist Sean Gallagher’s haunting “Owl to Person Transformation Mask,” which depicts a fragile Arctic relationship — snowy owl, lemming, the Iñupiat population — and see if your answer changes.