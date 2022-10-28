ArtSEA: A witch’s brew of Halloweeny arts events in Seattle

Might as well lean into the gloom. And Halloween has become as much an event for adults as for trick-or-treaters, with lots of grown-up ways to participate (even if you aren’t into face paint). Your celebration could be as easy as walking downtown — still a bit ghostly since the pandemic swept up office workers as if it was the rapture.

On the north side of Pine Street, between Sixth and Seventh Avenues, you’ll find an elaborate window installation in the hollowed-out shell of what was once J.Crew.



A collaboration by Ghost Gallery and Seattle paper-creature company Moth & Myth, “What the Entomologist Saw” suggests something suddenly gone horribly awry. Someone has opened an ancient text against all advice and unleashed a swarm of insects and who knows what sorts of powers. Peer inside and note the snake skeleton wrapping around the feet of the desk, the curtains of cobwebs, the creatures encased in bell jars — creepy, but made of convincing laser-cut paper.

While there, pop inside Pacific Place. Yes, as Crosscut’s Margo Vansynghel reported last year, it’s alive! with an influx of local businesses. That includes Ghost Gallery (on the 2nd floor), a long-running, year-round source of witchy wonders and art of the uncanny. This month you’ll find moody nature photos in Seattle artist Bonnie Jordan’s show Secret Midnight Garden (through Nov. 7), as well as artful tarot card decks, snake jewelry, candles in scents of “Bewitched” and “Sleepy Hollow” and some Moth & Myth insects you can snag for your own windows.

Before you grab your pumpkin head and gallop away, stop into Orcas Paley on the first floor. This locally owned cabinet of curiosities is not generally spooky, just a beautifully curated collection of objets d’art worth seeing. But if it’s objets d’eerie you demand, Daydream Doodle (through Oct. 30), the current show of local artists, includes some contenders by Sonja Peterson, Janet Galore and Eve Cohen.