A casual fan’s guide to the Mariners’ playoff run

It’s kind of early to be at a bar, isn’t it? Is there anywhere else we can go?

Actually, yes, the Mariners are hosting watch parties for away playoff games at T-Mobile Park, which is where the team plays and, yes, used to be called Safeco Field. The team will be showing all the games – Friday, Saturday and maybe Sunday* – on the big screen in center field. Tickets are $10 for the general public and $5 for season ticket holders – though I am guessing, if you are reading this, you are not a season ticket holder. Also, parking in the stadium garage is $10, which is way cheaper than a regular-season gameday.

You could also just stay home and watch the game on ESPN, listen on the radio at 710 am or stream it from seattlesports.com.

Are you crying?

Yes, and I'm not the only one. As you have most likely heard, the Mariners, until last week, were the keepers of the longest playoff drought in American men’s professional athletics. It's been a very long 21 years. The last time the team played in the postseason was shortly after the September 11 terrorist attacks. Yes, that is a somber note to add to a feel-good explainer and one not often brought up in all the recent hoopla, but it is the clearest historical marker, and the U.S. response to those attacks colored those playoffs deeply.

The M’s lost to the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series that year, coming one series short of the World Series for the third time in team history. The youngest player on this year’s squad – Julio Rodríguez – was 10 months old when all that happened.

It hasn’t been all bad for Seattle sports fans. Since that 2001 playoff appearance, many local teams have played many postseason games. Most notable, the WNBA’s Seattle Storm have made 18 playoff appearances and won four championships. The Seahawks have, of course, played a good deal of playoff football, entering the postseason 14 times in that period and winning one Super Bowl. Reign FC just notched their sixth trip to the NWLS playoffs since 2014. Even the NBA’s Supersonics had a couple 21st century playoff appearances before moving to Oklahoma City after the 2008 season. The Sounders, meanwhile, have won two MLS Cups and had made the playoffs every one of their 13 years in the league, until this year. Sorry, Sounders fans.

So why haven’t you given up?

Well, that’s complicated. But one big reason is because the team has recently come so close to ending the drought. In both 2014 and last year, the Mariners entered the last game of the season still vying for a wild card. To advance, the Mariners needed to win that final game and needed another team to lose. And in both games the other team won their game before the Mariners finished their game. And, honestly, both times the fanbase seemed OK with that. In fact, the 2014 game ended with relief pitcher Tom Wilhelmsen and fans dancing raucously to “Turn Down for What” in a kind of collective cathartic rave-up . After last year’s near-miss, outfielder Mitch Haniger wrote in the Player’s Tribune that “This group is going to the playoffs. That’s not an if… it’s a when. And that when is soon.” He was right.

What is a Wild Card?

Whoa. I clearly need to back up a little bit. The “wild card” made its first appearance in Major League Baseball in 1995. Back then there was only one wild-card team in each of MLB’s two leagues – the American League and the National League. I’m not going to explain how it worked back then because the wild card has changed a lot in the decades since. This year the wild card is very different. For one thing, this is the first time that there are three wild-card teams in each league.

Now, hang with me here while I try to explain how this works. Each league has three divisions – conveniently grouped by geography into the East, the Central and the West. The top team in each of those divisions advances to the playoffs along with the three teams with the best records who didn’t win one of the divisions. These are the wild-card teams. That makes six playoff teams in each league.

In the first round, four of those teams play, tournament-style, in a best-of-three series for the chance to face off against the two divisional winners with the best record (both of whom get a first-round bye). The wild-card team with the worst record plays the worst of the three division winners. And the best of the wild-card teams plays the second-best wild-card team. This year the second-best wild-card team in the American League is the Mariners. They face off against the best wild-card team, the Blue Jays, in a three-game series in Toronto. Got that? Might just be easier to look at the bracket.

Hold on. Why are all three games in Toronto?

Because that is what the players and the owners agreed to in their latest collective bargaining agreement , which was signed earlier this year. I haven't been able to track down any official explanation, but baseball fans more devoted than me say its because traveling would take too much time.

Like I said, this is the first year that the playoffs look like this. Before this year, the number-two wild-card team (in this case, the Mariners) was guaranteed just a single one-game playoff at the better wild-card team’s stadium. So you could bemoan the lack of home games, or just enjoy the fact that you get at least one, maybe two, additional playoff games. Also, the CBA is good through 2026, so this is the way it is for a while.

So if they win this three-game wild card series, what then?

If they win, the Mariners would swiftly move on to one of two American League divisional series, a best-of-five contest that would feature at least one games in Seattle and would be played against the dreaded Houston Astros, a division rival who ended the season with the best record in the American League and who are a perennial thorn in the side of the Mariners. This year they beat the Seattle ballclub 12 times in 19 matchups.

If the Mariners were to win that series – and I hope you are knocking on wood here – they would advance to the American League Championship season where they would compete against the winner of the other divisional series in a best-of-seven contest. If they pull that off, they would go on to the World Series, where they would try again to notch four victories against the winner of the National League Championship Series.

If they manage that, they get a trophy.

Does this team actually have a chance?

Look. One of the things that is so exciting about getting into the playoffs is that, really, every team has a chance. In the 27 years that Major League Baseball has had the wild card, seven wild-card teams have won it all. Think about it in this very baseball way: If you managed to get seven hits in 27 at-bats, you would have a .259 batting average, which is a decent batting average – especially for the Mariners. But as far as the specific abilities of this team, Hall of Famer Mariner Edgar Martinez seems to think that the team has what it takes to at least get through this first round. “we are going to the playoffs and watch out ,” he tweeted last week, “our pitching and defense are excellent and in a short series that’s what you want.”