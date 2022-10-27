A film photography revival is developing in the Northwest

A slightly metallic vinegar aroma hints at the chemical magic of the film developing in progress nearby. Disemboweled disposable cameras fill an open cardboard box. A small bin contains the shells of cracked-open 35mm film cartridges, a mix of Kodak’s telltale turmeric yellow and Fujicolor’s Kermit green. Tresses of translucent brown film negatives hang from racks like strands of kelp. Along the walls, shelves heavy with white paper envelopes contain printed photos and developed negatives waiting to be picked up.

“In 2016-2017, we were probably doing 50 to 75 color rolls a day, maybe another 50 to 75 black-and-white a week,” says Fleenor, Panda Lab’s owner and manager. “I’d say now we’re easily doing around 100 color rolls a day and about 100-200 black-and-white rolls a week.”

A doubling in sales is noteworthy for any business. What makes the numbers remarkable in this case: A decade ago, media experts had declared film photography as good as dead.

But, as Fleenor and others proclaim under Instagram and TikTok posts featuring analog photography: #FilmIsNotDead. “Film is still very much alive,” Fleenor says. And perhaps surprisingly, the comeback is in large part driven by a generation of “digital natives” who developed a love for film photography and classic film cameras during the pandemic.

“It’s, like, cool [now] to go out with your friends for a night and have a 35mm point-and-shoot camera rather than just your iPhone,” says Rebecca Kaplan, the manager of Glazer’s Camera, a longtime local camera and film store and camera rental business anchored in South Lake Union. “People are really drawn to the analog aspect of it because our lives are so digital and so high-tech.”