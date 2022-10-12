Spanish captions, now on Seattle stages near you

“I can’t believe anyone’s out in that deluge,” he tells Celestina when they meet. “They’re calling it the storm of the century.”

As Seattle actor Myles Joseph Romo performs Aníbal’s lines during a recent matinee performance of Cloud Tectonics at Seattle’s 12th Avenue Arts, white letters appear on a TV screen to the left of the stage: “No puedo creer que haya alguien afuera en este diluvio. Lo están llamando la tormenta del siglo.”

The Spanish translation isn’t included in the stage notes for the 1995 magical-realist play by Puerto Rican playwright José Rivera. It’s an addition by Seattle’s Sound Theatre Company, part of a Spanish-captioning initiative in collaboration with Seattle’s Book-It Repertory Theatre, in hopes of making the play more accessible to Spanish-speaking audiences.

Sound Theatre is offering Spanish captions at four performances of Cloud Tectonics (co-produced with local theater organization Earthseed), including its closing-night performance (Oct. 15, 7.30 p.m.) at 12th Avenue Arts. At Seattle Center, Book-It is presenting the play In the Time of the Butterflies, playwright Caridad Svich’s adaptation of the novel by Dominican-American writer Julia Alvarez, in which she traces the Mirabal sisters’ famous resistance against the brutal Trujillo dictatorship in the Dominican Republic. Book-It is providing Spanish captioning during two performances of In the Time of the Butterflies (through Oct. 16, Spanish-captioned performance Oct. 15, 2 p.m., Center Theatre).

Captioning is common in opera, via English supertitles appearing above the stage, and English captioning for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community is gaining some traction in theaters (although progress is slow). But Spanish-captioning initiatives for play performances are rare in the U.S.

While Seattle has a deep history of bilingual theater, thanks to community theater groups like eSe Teatro and a strong contingent of local Latino and Latina playwrights and producers, Sound Theatre and Book-It’s joint project very likely marks the first time local theater organizations are offering Spanish captioning. The move puts the organizations at the forefront of a nationwide effort to make theater more accessible to non-native English speakers, immigrant communities and audiences of color.

“Making room for other languages, even if you don’t understand it, is a huge step for our city,” says Ana María Campoy, director of In the Time of the Butterflies. “It’s also a step for these arts organizations to acknowledge the communities that they have ignored, and to actually start making efforts to serve them and welcome them.”