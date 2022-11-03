James Baldwin’s ‘The Amen Corner’ gets its Seattle premiere

During a rehearsal, the sounds of a vibrant gospel choir ring through the room, with Norman accompanying the actors on piano. Such numbers capture the ambience of the church where the dynamic, fire-and-brimstone preacher Sister Margaret (a central character based partly on Baldwin’s mother) and her rousing chorus hold forth.

“Some of you say, ‘Ain’t no harm in reading the funny papers,’” Margaret tells her flock during a typically blazing sermon. “But children, yes, there’s harm in it. While you reading them funny papers, your mind ain’t on the Lord. And if your mind ain’t stayed on Him, every hour of the day, Satan’s going to cause you to fall. Amen!”

It was in 1954 that the 30-year-old Baldwin, soon after Go Tell It on the Mountain was published to rave reviews, decided to try his hand at playwriting.

In an introduction to the published script of The Amen Corner (the title refers to the section of a church where the most fervent, vocal worshippers congregate), Baldwin claimed that “out of the ritual of the church, historically speaking, comes the act of the theatre ….” What he aimed to accomplish with the art form was “to involve people, even against their will, to shake them up and hopefully, to change them.”

Sister Margaret (played here by Maiya Reaves) is a commanding and charismatic leader who presents herself as an abandoned wife, a protective parent to her teenage son David (Dimitri Woods) and a model of moral superiority and spiritual virtue. But a crisis ensues when the congregation begins to question her pious arrogance.

And when her jazz-musician husband, Luke (Adrian Roberts), suddenly appears, ill and helpless, they question her honesty too. The revelation that it was Margaret who abandoned Luke leads to her downfall within the church and the estrangement of her son.

But the crisis also triggers a “come to Jesus” moment within Margaret’s soul — and her profound transformation from “tyrannical matriarch,” as Baldwin put it, into a humbled, less rigid, more compassionate woman who “gains the keys to the kingdom, the kingdom is love, and love is selfless….”

“It’s a play about the impossibility of running from yourself. No matter what you run to or run from, there’s no place you can hide from that will protect you from being honest with yourself about who you really are,” White says.