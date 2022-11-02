Jimi Hendrix at 80: Reimagining the guitarist’s Seattle legacy

With November marking the 80th anniversary of his birth, it’s an apt time to consider the legacy the rock legend has left in his hometown. Hendrix is without a doubt a revered rock icon, but his place in Seattle history — beyond a park named after him in the Central District — is less set in stone.



We get some sense of Jimi’s current stature as a Seattle cultural figure with two world-premiere plays that opened in town in October, both of which center on his role as a Black creative in the Northwest. (The timing of the plays was happenstance; neither was pegged to his birth anniversary.)



Hendrix had a complicated relationship with Seattle — and Seattle has had a complicated relationship with him — but these theatrical works present Hendrix as an inspirational figure for Black youth. In doing so, they signal an evolution in Hendrix lore, away from strict association with his musical innovation and toward a celebration of his aspirational creativity.



Tina Hendrix is Jimi’s niece, and said she sees evidence of this every day in the young kids who take music lessons through her Hendrix Music Academy in Renton. All the students are from a generation that didn’t grow up knowing about Woodstock, but see Jimi as a larger-than-life figure, nonetheless. “Jimi, to a lot of young Black youth, has become more than just a guy who played guitar,” she said. “Kids want to celebrate and embrace him simply as a Black creative.”

That shift is reflected in the two plays, which are more interested in Hendrix as a historical figure — growing up poor and Black in the Central District — than in his guitar.

The Boy Who Kissed the Sky is at Seattle Children’s Theatre through November 6; The Black & Tan Musical completed a limited run at Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute in mid-October, but may come back for a reprise (check the playwright’s Facebook page for updates).



That these two original productions were running at the same time — both written by Black playwrights — likely means that more Black actors and musicians were employed on Seattle stages in productions highlighting a Black person from Seattle than at any time in history.



One suspects that for Hendrix himself this would have been more than enough of a birthday present.