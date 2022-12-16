ArtSEA: Make a quantum leap in gift-giving at Seattle museum shops

At the Chihuly Garden and Glass gift shop, you can absolutely drop $3,000-$8,000 on a large-scale work of art designed by Seattle’s giant of glassblowing. But I’m going to humbly recommend instead a silk Chihuly pocket square emblazoned with his vibrant “Macchia” design — seriously dapper, and $35 each.

You’ll find plenty of works by Northwest artists whose last names aren’t Chihuly in the gift shop as well: Crystalyn Kae’s chic vegan handbags; Melanie Brauner’s “Verso” line of delicate handmade-paper-and-metal jewelry; Moth and Myth’s beautifully realistic paper butterflies. And Seattle artists Liz Tran and Joe Max Emminger have their own design lines, in which their colorful paintings are carried over to socks, scarves, mugs, water bottles, beanies and yoga mats.

While not technically a museum, you can also find local art at the Space Needle. Last week, as I was discovering my love of visiting the Needle at night, I popped into the ground floor gift shop (or “SpaceBase,” as they’d like you to call it). As expected, you can find anything and everything shaped like our city’s architectural icon, from dog toys to puzzles to pepper grinders, and including “Space Noodle” pasta — though sadly this last one lacks the iconic wasp-waist design.

I may have been in deep SpaceBase too long (picture my pupils cinching to Space Needle shapes), because I started to think the “Seattle Ugly Holiday Sweater” was kind of cool? Anyway, the good news is that a substantial section here is dedicated to local artists.



Henry, the Seattle muralist and prolific painter of Sasquatch, has a line of prints and puzzles featuring his cartoony work. And Jeffrey Veregge, the Port Gamble S’Klallam artist known for his “Salish Geek” style, offers several items emblazoned with his “Reaching for Space” design — a vivid formline take on the Space Needle and various space invaders. For one-of-a-kind gifts, see Emmanuel Aguilera Santos’ hand-blown glass vessels and an impressive wall of handmade glass ornaments by local Glass Eye Studio, one of the oldest privately owned hot shops in the U.S.