Black-owned coffee shops see opportunity after Starbucks closure

Weary says that since opening Black Coffee Northwest in Shoreline in 2020, her business has been about “more than just coffee.” In a city with a proportionally smaller Black population than the Central District ( 5.98% in 2020 ), she emphasizes a bigger mission: working toward economic justice, facilitating hard conversations and giving Black people a safe place to be.

Even the coffee cups at Black Coffee take a stand, carrying messages like “Black lives matter” and “How are you showing up today?” On weekdays the business closes at 3 p.m. to host after-school programs for neighborhood youth. A colorful space behind the shop holds audio recording equipment and musical instruments. Weary says coffee is also a career opportunity.

“Coffee is a lucrative industry,” she says. “Brown people need to be all up in there” as baristas — a good entry-level job with transferable skills that can be done anywhere — and all the way up the chain, she says.

But Weary does not want her Black-owned shop to be a party to the exploitation of other Black people, including those involved in harvesting the coffee beans. She says she learned a lot about sourcing and sustainability from her mentor Efrem Fesaha.

Fesaha owns Boon Boona, an exclusively African-sourced roaster and cafe that opened in Renton in 2018 (though he has been sourcing African coffee since 2012). The business — which opened a second location near Seattle University in 2021 — also hosts East African coffee ceremonies.

Asked if there is room for another Black-owned coffee shop in the neighborhood, Fesaha responds, “Heck yeah!”

Fesaha’s family moved to Seattle from Eritrea when he was 5 years old. Though he grew up in West Seattle, he frequented the Central District for its wealth of Eritrean cultural spaces. Many of those spaces are gone, but still, “That’s our neighborhood,” he says.

Fesaha emphasizes that coffee culture isn’t a recent European creation. It began in Ethiopia more than 1,000 years ago . The story goes that a goatherder’s goats got into some cherries, and when he noticed the animals dancing around, he brought the cherries back to his village. Those cherries turned out to contain coffee beans, and the rest is caffeine history.

One of Feseha’s aims in starting Boon Boona was to spread knowledge of and appreciation for the history of coffee, along with more connection to the African continent. “Sourcing is very important to us,” he says. Boon Boona coffee comes exclusively from Ethiopia, Rwanda, Burundi, Kenya and parts of West Africa. Africa produces roughly 13% of the world’s supply of coffee. (While Latin America produces a greater percentage of the world’s coffee – Brazil alone produces more than a third – coffee production didn’t begin there until Dutch traders introduced the plants in the 1700s.)

In 2011, when Fesaha first approached a bank in search of funding for Boon Boona cafe, the financiers wanted to know if he would perform like Starbucks. Becoming another Starbucks was not his goal, and he did not get that funding.

Now Fasaha is doing a buildout on a third Boon Boona cafe, inside the University of Washington bookstore. And he still aims to facilitate better representation of Black and brown people at all levels of coffee.

Weary connected with Fesaha through Instagram, and used Boon Boona coffee beans at Black Coffee Northwest for the first year. Efrem then coached the store into developing its own blend, roasted through Fulcrum Coffee in downtown Seattle. (Black Coffee Northwest wants to do its own roasting soon.)

That collaboration has inspired in Weary a desire to pay it forward. She keeps an all-Black Rolodex of employees and partners to build the Black coffee community. Most of the Black establishment owners interviewed noted that it hasn’t been easy to start their own coffeehouses. Weary recalls that “people were looking at us sideways” when she and her husband first entered the coffee scene, even though, she says, “We know coffee.”

“There’s too few of us,” Fesaha says. He believes Black coffee shops should come together and support one another. “We use space to really engage our community,” he adds, noting that the cafes have hosted Urban League boosters and nonprofit fundraisers as well as live music, poetry readings and author readings.

Also deeply invested in the community is Bridgette Johnson, of Central Cafe and Juice Bar on East Cherry Street. She opened four years ago and now sells coffee, juices, breakfast and lunch. Johnson says some people come in assuming she doesn’t understand gourmet coffee, but that her coffee (she too uses a custom blend from Fulcrum) speaks for itself. To survive COVID, she found new ways to utilize outdoor spaces — opening a covered side patio (no longer available) and a walk-up to-go window. Now she has a second location in the works, in the Seattle Municipal Building downtown.