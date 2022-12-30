Krampus' holiday frights proved too scary for Leavenworth

According to that custom, the Krampus walk the streets scaring children into being good before St. Nicholas’ arrival the following day.

During the 2020 and 2021 holiday seasons, the group, dressed up in hand-carved masks and elaborate fur costumes, celebrated Krampusnacht by roaming the streets of Leavenworth, a Bavarian-themed town in north-central Washington.

Krampus Seattle’s presence that first year generated so much buzz that city leaders invited them to be part of the community’s Village of Lights holiday event, held for several weeks before Christmas. The group’s participation and its version of Krampusnacht were heavily promoted by the Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce, which organized the event.

The event, by all accounts, went well. “It was 99% good,” said Peter Pawlicki, Krampus Seattle co-founder.

But a year later they found themselves in Bremerton, not Leavenworth, for Krampusnacht. Pawlicki said Leavenworth leaders opted not to invite the group for their official 2022 holiday event.

Pawlicki believes community leaders were pressured by a small — but vocal — group who objected to the group last year, arguing that their presence didn’t mesh with the event’s family-friendly reputation.

The complaints were reported by a religious publication and prompted critical posts to the Krampus group via Facebook and e-mail and calls for the group not to be invited back.

While the group was welcome to have an informal presence in Leavenworth as they did a few years back, they decided to shift gears toward events closer to home.

“We just like to go where the people want us,” Pawlicki said.

Jessica Stoller, spokeswoman for the Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce, said she did see people dressed as Krampus walking around and noted that several businesses organized a Krampus crawl event. However, it was not part of the Chamber’s holiday activities.

The chamber also added a section about Krampus on its event website, Stoller said.

“People dressing as Krampus during the first weekend of December [i.e., closest to the Dec. 5 holiday] has also become popular with cosplayers,” the Chamber wrote. “Although not part of the Chamber’s planned festivities, you may very well see them in town interacting with families and businesses. Please plan accordingly if this is a concern.”