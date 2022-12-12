Seattle dance company buys a church on Queen Anne

Earlier this year, Berger and his small congregation decided to sell their church building, constructed in 1967, as well as an adjacent house where Berger and his wife have been living. The asking price: more than $4 million, market rate for Upper Queen Anne.

Almost as soon as it went on the market, Berger began to worry that demolition of his beloved church might affect the residential street’s tranquility. It’s just two blocks from a busy retail district, but this leafy street lined with Craftsman bungalows has the feel of a sleepy village. Although zoning restrictions would limit any replacement buildings to single-family homes, Berger and his parishioners preferred to find a buyer who would keep the building — and its long-term day-care tenant — intact.

“It couldn’t be handed off to just anybody,” says Ashlyn Pawlak, both an All Saints’ congregant and the real estate agent handling the sale for the church.

Meanwhile, Wevers and his advisors had been scouring the city for an affordable home for Whim W’Him. When they came across All Saints Church, Wevers approached a longtime patron with a proposition.

“What I asked was, ‘Will you buy this building and I will lease it from you?’”

Instead, the benefactor (who prefers to remain anonymous) extended a personal loan for the full purchase price. Income from the day-care center and the cellphone tower would cover monthly repayments while Whim W’Him took several months to build out studios for dance classes and company rehearsals, using grant money from the Jolene McCaw Family Foundation.

“When [Whim W’Him] came in and showed us how they were going to love the space, to use it for art and dance, it was everything that Bill, in a perfect world, wanted,” Pawlak says.

Whim W’Him’s plans to offer classes to community groups, with full scholarships for aspiring BIPOC students, plus the fact that the dance company was offering cash up front, prompted Berger and the church’s board of directors to lower their asking price to $3.5 million.

“A lot of people put a lot of care and love into this place,” Berger explains. He felt Wevers was a buyer who would feel the same way about the space, and he wanted to do what he could to make the sale happen.