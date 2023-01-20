ArtSEA: Bunny hopping at Seattle galleries in the year of the rabbit

Rabbit years are supposed to be marked by compassion, conflict avoidance, caution and quiet contemplation — all of which sound like a big improvement. But so far this year I’ve felt more like the March Hare from Alice in Wonderland, running around and muttering, “I’m late! I’m late! For a very important date!”

In the Seattle area, there are a multitude of places to celebrate the Lunar New Year, which coincides with the first New Moon of the lunar calendar (this year, that’s Jan. 21) and stretches for 15 days.

This weekend, Friends of Waterfront Park is hosting an on-the-dock Lunar New Year celebration at Pier 62 (Jan. 22, 2 - 4 p.m.). It kicks off with Chinese lion dances by the Mak Fai Kung Fu Club and includes the lighting of a new fire pit and an art installation by Seattle’s Monyee Chau . You’ll find more of the artist’s work on Beacon Hill, in a window-front installation at The Grocery Studios (opening Jan. 21, 4 - 6 p.m.; up through Feb. 26) in which Chau portrays Tu’er Shen, the Chinese rabbit deity who protects “same-sex love.”

Next weekend (Jan. 28, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.) the Wing Luke Museum is throwing its annual lunar affair, featuring a lion dance with firecrackers (outdoors!), as well as craft activities such as ceramics with Ling Chun and a print-your-own rabbit coloring sheet designed by Michelle Kumata. The neighborhood-wide Chinatown-International District celebration happens on Feb. 4, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., with performances in Hing Hay Park and a self-guided Food Walk through local restaurants.