ArtSEA: Seattle starts 2023 with a scream

The truth is people approach the new year in all kinds of different ways — from excitement to trepidation to “no big whoop.” So to kick off the first ArtSEA newsletter of 2023, I’m sharing options for all sorts of new year moods.

Let it all out

For those of us already feeling overwhelmed by 2023, a primal scream may be the most cathartic new year’s commemoration. At Photographic Center Northwest, the new show Outcry (Jan. 12 - Mar. 16) feels your pain — and invites you to share it. Chicago artist Whitney Bradshaw says she began this ongoing series of portrait photos in 2018, in conjunction with the global Women’s March, to reflect women from all walks of life engaged in a “monumental act of collective resistance.”

Some 400 portraits later (199 of which are on view), the project has expanded beyond the politics of that moment to a wider goal of feminist solidarity and celebration of women’s voices, captured in full-throated screams. The faces of these women make for a fascinating sociological study — many close their eyes, some look as if they’re laughing, others betray a shyness underneath this act of boldness.

ArtSEA: Notes on Northwest Culture is Crosscut’s weekly arts & culture newsletter.