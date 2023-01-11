Festivities in Focus | A Christian Orthodox church marks Theophany

On Sunday morning, a group of about 40 members of St. Thomas Orthodox Church in Snohomish gathered on the rainy bank of the Pilchuck as Father David Sommer strode out into the cold, ankle-deep water with a wooden cross.

They watched as Fr. Sommer dipped the cross into the stream, to bless the water and symbolize the baptism of Jesus in the Jordan River. He returned to the bank to bless those gathered with the holy water as well.