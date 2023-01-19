Seattle artist Barry Johnson takes a good look at himself

Originally from Topeka, Kansas, Johnson is an affable guy with a fashionable bent. At Winston Wächter, a black, wide-brimmed Trilby hat and dark round sunglasses punctuate his all-black outfit, a departure from the brightly hued sweaters adorned with tessellated patterns worn by his doubles in the paintings. In a way, these sweaters are paintings within the paintings, a section of the canvas where Johnson can experiment with abstract expressionism.

But Johnson has also found another way to incorporate the breadth of his previous artworks: by repainting them as if they are hanging in the background of his newer paintings.

“Look at the two portraits within this piece with me lying on this couch,” Johnson says, as we arrive at “That One Time” (2022). The painting depicts him on a hot-pink couch, reclined like an odalisque (albeit dressed), relaxed and unbothered. Behind him, on a wall in hues of cantaloupe and banana, hang two portraits of other people. “Those original portraits were made in 2016,” he says about the paintings within the painting, taken from his series of graphic, polychrome portraits of imagined Black subjects.

Johnson has been painting and working in yearly series for nearly a decade. In 2015, in the wake of the killing of Mike Brown by a police officer the year before , Johnson spent the entire year painting exclusively in black and white, a form of mourning. An explosion of color followed the next year. In 2021, Johnson challenged himself to paint a small portrait every day. In 2022, he turned to his own likeness, photographing himself in his Federal Way studio, resampling the photo in Photoshop and then painting the result in Hockney-esque, vivid colors.

“It makes sense that at the end of all this ferocious study of the face, the figure, all these different people, I centered the work on myself and my studio practice,” Johnson says.