A Seattle photographer’s firsthand account of the Jan. 6 chaos

Gowdy was on the plane to cover the rally for Rolling Stone — a big-deal assignment, but not that different from the hundreds of political rallies he’d covered in his career. And then the chanting started. “The MAGA people kept assaulting our ears with chants of ‘USA, USA!’ and ‘Trump!’ and ’Four More Years,’” he recalls. “That’s when I knew this one was going to be different.”

His hunch was right: On that day, thousands of Trump supporters — emboldened by Trump’s false claims of election fraud — descended on the Capitol and broke through police barricades. Hundreds of rioters assaulted the Capitol police force and broke into the building and Senate chamber, forcing members of Congress to evacuate, lock themselves in secure areas or flee to underground bunkers. What would later be called the worst attack on Congress in centuries and an unprecedented assault on American democracy left at least five people dead and hundreds of police officers injured.

Now, on the second anniversary of the riot and on the heels of the release of the final Jan. 6 House committee report , Gowdy is releasing a self-published book titled Insurrection . It features more than a hundred photos he took that day, expanding on the initial 25-photo series published in Rolling Stone on January 7 . (The book’s first, soft-cover edition of 666 copies sold out this past summer.) In the new hardcover book, Gowdy chronicles the chaos of that day in dramatic, stark black-and-white photos and a first-person narrative that puts the reader, like Gowdy, into the middle of the chaos and commotion.

In an interview with Crosscut, Gowdy talked about being at the Capitol on the fateful day. “It resembled a high school pep rally gone way wrong — the adrenaline and the toxic masculinity,” Gowdy says. “The war cries.”