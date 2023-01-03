Teatro ZinZanni searches for a new spot to pitch its 29-foot-tall tent

And a ZinZanni show is an undeniably intimate experience. The tables at Sodo Park are fairly close together. The waitstaff must wend their way through them, and lean in close to take drink orders. A big part of the enjoyment is the unscripted, up-close-and-personal audience participation.

Co-star Kevin Kent is a hilarious drag comedian who roams the crowd and plucks willing audience members to collaborate in his gently racy antics. Similarly, Lady Rizo, whose belting chanteuse act includes slow dancing with male and female patrons, hardly keeps her distance. And that’s the point.

“When the performers go around to the tables and play with the audience during dinner, it feels more like a party,” Langill says. “It’s like a lot of cultures around the world when you celebrate a ritual. You feel like it isn’t done for you, but like you are in it, part of it.”

Masks are “strongly recommended,” but how do you eat the four-course dinner spread throughout the two-and-a-half hour show with your face covered? You don’t.

But that hasn’t been a deterrent so far. Coming Home tickets are selling well — the show is at 85% capacity into February, Langill says. Neither are fears of a financial recession or local tech-industry layoffs stopping people from plunking down $109 to $139 per ticket — which is, inflation be damned, close to what ZinZanni was charging back in 2020. “We just decided not to gouge,” Langill explains. “And I’d much rather see a full house. I hate empty seats.” (Drinks are charged separately, and at 2022 prices they account for 20% of ZinZanni’s income.)

But that still leaves ZinZanni with a narrow profit margin, as it employs some 82 full- and part-time workers.

The highly skilled crew of internationally trained performers are especially glad for the employment. Most, like Kent, have appeared in assorted ZinZanni shows for a decade or much more. They have missed the gig during the long layoff — and not just because of the paycheck.

“It’s a homecoming for all of us too,” says Kent, a former Seattle resident who now lives in New Mexico when he’s not on the road with ZinZanni. “It’s everything that home represents for us. It’s all about returning to that family feeling we have about the company.”

Rachel Nehmer, who with her husband Ben Wendel perform as the awe-inspiring trapeze act Duo Madrona, says they had to scramble to support themselves and their two young children while ZinZanni was shut down.

“Ben got a job in tech, and I became a physical trainer on Zoom,” said Nehmer, who lives in West Seattle. They did their best to stay in condition for their extremely athletic airborne act by running and doing other exercises, but hadn’t had the opportunity to hoist up on a trapeze until ZinZanni resumed in late November. “We thought maybe we should retire now that we’re in our 40s, but we’re so happy to be back,” she said.

While the SODO run has been a boon, Langill and company still face the task of finding a long-term open space to park one of the two atmospheric cabaret tents that have become a ZinZanni trademark — or to snag a spacious, flexible indoor facility with sufficient square footage, ceiling height and amenities (gas, electricity, industrial kitchen) to settle into.

But in his typical fashion, Langill is optimistic. “We can’t compete with housing developers,” he says. “But what’s interesting and promising to me is SODO, because it hasn’t defined itself.” Noting that this industrial area has great freeway and public transportation access from all directions, he says, “I think there’s potential for the neighborhood to become a new Seattle entertainment district.”