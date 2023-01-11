Things to do in Seattle: Jan. 11-17

Hole-in-one gallery

One night in February 1997, a certain “Mel Waters” of Washington called the late-night, loose-with-the-facts talk radio show Coast to Coast with Art Bell. He said he’d located an 80,000-foot hole possessing paranormal powers on his property near Ellensburg. While reporters haven’t found any evidence of the existence of the hole (nor Mel’s), the story has endured as a kind of Rorschach test for those who believe things are not as they seem — from government conspiracies to aliens. The Central Washington art collective PUNCH Projects is helping Seattleites get to the bottom of the mystery by bringing its own take on the hole to Pioneer Square gallery SOIL. The show is more fun than, um, deep, but that’s exactly what we need this time of year. - MVS

If you go: Mel’s Hole , SOIL Gallery, through Jan. 28. (Free)

Visual overload

One work stood out for me at Anthony White’s new show of plastic-thread-on-panel paintings at Greg Kucera Gallery: a small painting, 20 x 16 inches, depicting a swole Trojan horse descending from heaven with an iPhone’s “Settings” app icon on its back. The piece’s size and visual clarity contrasts with the horror vacui of White’s other, large-scale paintings on view, which are filled with flip phones and gold coins and Twitter icons and doll heads and security cameras and robots — and and and and. The Trojan horse painting, titled 2GOOD2BTRUE, can be read as a prologue to the rest of the show and as an encapsulation of White’s fascination with our time’s digital overload: Once you open the belly of the beast, algorithmic warriors will assault your senses, laying siege to your attention and your wallet. The malware, it seems, has already infected our brains. (Make sure to visit White’s solo show at the Seattle Art Museum, Limited Liability , before it closes too.) - MVS