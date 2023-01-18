Things to do in Seattle: Jan. 18-25

Five Roombas in a room

I’ve never felt so tender toward a vacuum cleaner, I thought. I was standing hunched over a 144-foot glass box wherein five Roombas slowly chipped away at a human-sized pile of musky brown leaves. Looking at them from above like a spectator in the zoo, I witnessed the electro-critters whiz and whir, pushing the leaves around and working them down into manageable, Hooverable pieces.

The Roombas (and the dried leaves) come courtesy of Seattle artist Launa Changnon, part of her smart and humorous installation about grief, I'm sorry for your loss, at Method Gallery in Pioneer Square. The idea is that the Roombas will, eventually, succeed in conquering the mound of leaves, 4,200 gallons total. But on opening night, with the leaves — and the grief — fresh, the pile seemed like a mountain, showing that there’s no such thing as “just suck it up.” - MVS

If you go: Launa Changnon: I’m sorry for your loss , Method Gallery, through Feb. 18. (Free)

Become part of the performance

If the idea of “audience participation” terrifies you, you’re not alone. New York-based choreographer Faye Driscoll felt similar. So, as artists do, she leaned into the discomfort to make a trilogy of performances that asks the audience to become a part of it, titled Thank You For Coming. I witnessed the trilogy’s second installment, Come On In , and can attest: The result is not cringey but strangely, and amusingly, beautiful. In SPACE, the final installment, Driscoll will be using pulleys, ropes, weights and sound to sculpt a requiem for the human body. - MVS