UW dance pivots toward a more accessible, diverse curriculum

That’s one of the UW dance program’s big challenges; the majority of its permanent teaching faculty are white, so the department relies on a diverse group of adjunct instructors and graduate students to bring different cultural backgrounds and perspectives to the classrooms.

This quarter Jacobsen is teaching a course called Street Styles, featuring instruction in club dances including the Hustle. (With roots in salsa and mambo, the Hustle was popularized by Puerto Rican Americans in New York in the 1970s and has continued to evolve.)

Jacobsen, who learned the Hustle in New York clubs during their off hours from a full-time gig with the Martha Graham Dance Company from 2011 to 2018, believes the Hustle is accessible to everyone, from dance neophytes to competition dancers.

“I would say half my students — at least half — have never danced before. And they’re able to be in the classroom with people who are trained and have been dancing for years,” says Jacobsen. “I love that there’s always a mix of students, with different perspectives. It’s like a microcosm of the world.”

Jacobsen is one of four nonwhite grad student instructors; the department also has a half dozen part-time and adjunct faculty of color. The UW’s current full-time teaching faculty are not only majority-white; they come mainly from Western dance backgrounds (ballet and modern). That means the dance department needs to recruit a diverse cadre of graduate students like Jacobsen to maintain a wide array of studio classes.

And that’s another challenge, because the department mainly has recruited grad students from the professional dance world; yet many professional dancers — those who joined dance companies via auditions or through full-time professional dance training programs — don’t have the required undergraduate degree to enter UW’s MFA program.

“There’s this beautiful desire to have inclusivity,” says Jacobsen, who has a BFA as well as experience with the Martha Graham Company. “But those people who have dedicated their lives to the practice [of dance], who can teach at this level, they weren’t represented in the academic structure historically. So how do we open the door and say ‘We want you’ when they don’t have an access point?”

For Jacobsen, the UW dance program’s efforts to broaden curriculum and welcome a wider array of students are just baby steps toward making academia more relevant in an age when most information can be accessed with a few mouse clicks, classes can be taught via Zoom and new AI software can write college essays .

“What are people going to come here for?” asks Jacobsen. “I’m arguing it’s human connection. How do we become human, how do we use our body, our senses, to communicate humanity? I think that’s the new landscape of academia.”