ArtSEA: Comedy, dance and bankruptcy, now showing on Seattle stages

Behind the scenes with Lauren Weedman

This week brings another opportunity to witness the creative act of editing on stage: Lauren Weedman’s new one-woman show, Blows (at The Triple Door Feb. 25 - 26, shows at 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.). Not strictly “one-woman,” the cabaret-style show also features a live band led by former Seattleite Tim Young (of The Late, Late Show with James Corden’s house band), with local musicians Geoff Harper and Andy Roth.

A comic actress, playwright, performer and memoirist (whose book A Woman Trapped in a Woman’s Body I edited in 2007), Weedman is known for her recurring and very funny appearances on TV shows including Hacks, Abbott Elementary, Reno 911 and Looking. She got her television start on KING 5’s long-running sketch show Almost Live.

Seattle is also where Weedman began developing her series of hilarious, touching and deeply personal solo shows, starting with Homecoming (about being adopted). She has since moved to Los Angeles, but has often returned to workshop her live shows here. “I consider Seattle my home,” she told me during a recent rehearsal for Blows. “I want to collaborate with talented people here who respect me, who see my work as a commodity.”

In addition to middle age, money and relationships gone wrong, her new show touches on the difficulty of being what she calls an LA actress with “mid-level success,” forever limited to “three lines on a show here and there.” That challenge is multiplied by the lack of parts for women her age (she’s turning 54 next month) and the fact that she’s a single mother (her most recent show, Lauren Weedman Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, tackled her divorce).

In Blows, she’s bringing her full self to the stage — including her self-deprecating humor, her constant self-editing, her funny impromptu asides, her shame, and several original songs. “I don’t want to talk about bankruptcy,” she says during rehearsal, and proceeds to tell a story about the humiliation of going bankrupt. “Well, I’ll see how it feels in the moment,” she decides. Each performance will be different depending on which true stories she decides to share.

When I ask Weedman if the improvised aspect of her performance is daunting, she looks surprised. “I love that part!” she says. “It feels so alive, energywise. You get to discover things with an audience.” Plus, she notes, when she’s feeling beaten-down, “The only way to pull myself out is to make stuff.”