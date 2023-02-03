ArtSEA: Kicking off Black History Month with new Seattle art

One of two Hendrix artworks at the station, it’s named after a tune that seems tailor-made for a transit stop. Crosstown Traffic (It’s So Hard to Get Through to You) is by New York artist Hank Willis Thomas, who last month made a big splash with the unveiling of The Embrace, a massive sculpture of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King at Boston Common.

Made of tiny bronzed-porcelain hemispheres, Hendrix’s image looks watchful and expectant — perhaps more so because the opening of Judkins Park Station is still a ways away (in a Dec. 2022 update, estimates were pushed back to spring 2025). But last month saw progress in the form of another art installation at the station: Barbara Earl Thomas’s A Walk in the Neighborhood.

Right now it’s tricky to see Barbara Earl Thomas’s piece — paper-cut murals translated into metal and embedded in glass — because it’s on the train platform in the middle of I-90. But you can get a glimpse by looking over the roadway from the concrete outcropping between the station and the park’s roller rink.

On social media, Thomas explained that the piece “celebrates the landscape and the creatures that one might encounter during a stroll through my Seattle home.” Hummingbirds, ducks, birds in flight and turtles in crawl are visible in the black silhouettes, as are Thomas’s local friends, including deceased playwright August Wilson, writer Charles Johnson, studio assistant Peggy Allen Jackson and curator Elisheba Johnson — the last of whom appears to sit and read while she waits for a train.