ArtSEA: Seattle’s new Civic Poet wants to see poems all over the city

The first Asian American in the two-year post, Pai has written 11 books of poetry (with two more slated for later this year), previously served as Redmond’s Poet Laureate and currently writes and produces The Blue Suit , a KUOW podcast showcasing Asian American stories.

The aim of the Civic Poet is to “foster community dialogue and engagement between the city, the public and other artists, while celebrating the literary arts.” So how exactly does one do that? Pai shared some of her thoughts with me in a short Q&A over email.

What does it mean to be a Civic Poet in Seattle at this cultural moment?

I think that poems have the power to heal, facilitate difficult conversations on race, and to leave a person changed. Certainly, that's one dimension of the power of poetry that can be elevated. Poetry as a tool of narrative change.

Can you share some of your plans for public engagement?

When I think about strategies in public art … I think about how it's sometimes placed under bridges, wheatpasted on empty walls, or painted on abandoned storefronts … to promote a sense of safety and the presence of beauty and care.

I would like to focus my tenure as Civic Poet on encouraging poets in our community to give voice to their expressions of belonging, safety and joy, and to also consider the activist possibilities of poetry in conveying underrepresented perspectives. I want to do a visual poetry poster campaign with hundreds of posters, and I want to do projection mapping on buildings and put poetry on public radio's airwaves … I plan on using the platform of Civic Poet to elevate lots of other poets who are not me.