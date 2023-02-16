ArtSEA: Swaddle yourself in soft Seattle art

This exuberant wall-garden is composed of sewn felt and fabric, creating a soft and sproingy jungle of chartreuse leaves, orange, purple and pink flowers and patches of deep green grass. In an artist statement, Vichayapai says each plant is based on a real species — specifically, non-native species that have naturalized in the Pacific Northwest. Meaning: a verdant celebration of scrappy adaptation.

ArtSEA: Notes on Northwest Culture is Crosscut’s weekly arts & culture newsletter.

Invasive plant species get a bad rap from gardeners, but in her notes, Bangkok-born and Northwest-based Vichayapai points out “Non-native plants fill ecological holes wherever they adapt” and “Immigrants fill necessary roles in our nation.” She says such cross-pollination cannot be contained by arbitrary borders and adds to the “dynamism” of landscapes both ecological and social.

Vichayapai’s isn’t the only “soft art” on display in this vibrant show of Seattle artists. See also: Mary Anne Carter’s puffy gold charm bracelet , whose individual charms include a cowboy hat, a vase and a shrimp — all plumped out with polyfill.