Pacific Science Center plans to transform its iconic pools

The pavilion was designed by Seattle-born architect Minoru Yamasaki (1912-1968), who designed the World Trade Center in New York City around the same time as the World’s Fair. For the Science Center, he created a cluster of concrete buildings encircling a courtyard with two large reflecting pools and walkways topped with a quintet of 100-foot-tall, gothic-like decorative “space arches.” The quad was to be a place for reflection, a cloistered oasis away from the hubbub of the fair.

In the fall of 1962, after the Fair closed, the Seattle landmark building became home to the Pacific Science Center, a nonprofit science museum located on the southern edge of the Seattle Center grounds.

Sixty years on, the Pacific Science Center has announced plans to transform the courtyard into an “urban ecosystem” that integrates water, plants and animals. This could mean anything from a standard renovation to siting planters in the iconic pools to transforming the pools into a meadow filled with native plants and a “rainwater garden” to attract pollinators, songbirds and butterflies.

Because PacSci’s building is a City of Seattle landmark, the organization must make its case to the City’s Landmarks Preservation Board, which has to give its blessing for any changes to the facility’s exterior (and much of its interior). ​​PacSci is presenting its vision and initial scope of the plan to the board on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Wednesday’s meeting is informal, in that there will be no action taken by the Board. This presentation offers the Board, and the public, a chance to chime in with questions and comments.

The plans, outlined in a 35-slide presentation , are still in the conceptual stages, but what’s sure is that the changes would include the removal of the pool’s giant (non-original) plastic dinosaur sculptures and interactive water cannons, and would include a much-needed $17 million renovation of the water basins. PacSci plans to raise funds for this via a future campaign. Any additional significant changes (like the meadow option) would cost an additional $15 to 20 million, Daugherty said.

“While we’re doing that [renovation] work, instead of spending a lot of money to make it stay the way it is, we have a vision … to bring the courtyard to life,” PacSci’s President and CEO Will Daugherty said. “Keep the footprint as it is, maintain water in those ponds, but add living things: native plants that will attract native pollinators and demonstrate what a natural ecosystem is like in this region,” he said.

“What we have in mind is something that will be even more engaging, even more valuable, even more consistent with our mission and guiding principles,” Daugherty added. “And even more consistent with the ideals of Yamasaki and the ideals of the initial foundation of the United States science exhibit and Pacific Science Center.”

Daugherty said the plans aren’t final and that refinements will be made “based on all kinds of dialogue with community members,” including the Landmarks Board, but that he’s already gotten positive feedback. He also said the nonprofit plans to work with members of local Indigenous communities to shape the design, development, construction and, eventually, related educational programming of the new courtyard.