At Seattle Opera, ‘A Thousand Splendid Suns’ burns brightly

If you only know Afghanistan through depictions of its war-ravaged history, the vibrant beauty of these stage images at Seattle Opera may seem like a surprising way to evoke this troubled country.

But such imagery is familiar to Roya Sadat, the Afghan filmmaker who is directing the world premiere opera A Thousand Splendid Suns (through March 11).

By the end of this deeply engrossing saga of a life-changing friendship, you’ll have a new impression of Afghanistan imprinted in your mind — thanks to fleeting scenes of a prosperous Kabul shopping district filled with women in colorful modern dress, of children playing happily — along with a lingering sense of the power of love and female courage.

A daring and well-known filmmaker in her home country, Sadat was an inspired choice by Seattle Opera general manager Christina Scheppelmann. Though she has earned awards for her films and worked in theater before, Sadat had never directed an opera until now.

She worked in collaboration with an impressive team: Seattle-grown veteran composer Sheila Silver created the sweeping, haunting score; opera writer Stephen Kitsakos wrote the swiftly paced libretto (which is in English); scenic designer Misha Kachman created stunning visuals with lighting designer Jen Schriever and Seattle-based costumer Deborah Trout.

But according to Silver, it’s Sadat who “brings this incredible authenticity to the project.” The director is also a passionate activist for women’s rights, Silver notes, “who wants the world to know what’s happening in her country.”