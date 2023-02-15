Things to do in Seattle: Feb. 15-22

Black Belt Eagle Scout comes home

During the pandemic, Black Belt Eagle Scout — the musical moniker of Katherine Paul — moved out of her Portland apartment and back home to her Swinomish tribal community in Washington. This reconnection with her homeland and her culture courses through the new album, The Land, The Water, The Sky, in which she continues in her soft-sung, alt-rock vein but bends her songs into more expansive vistas.

“All the songs that I’ve written honor this connection to where I’m from,” Paul told the music website Beats Per Minute. “... it’s important to go back to the land, it’s important to go back to the water, the sky, and remember that all of these things, for me, are what helped me and are what heal me and are what lead me to keep going in my life.” - MVS