Things to do in Seattle: Feb. 22 - 28

Asian American voices on film

Returning with in-person showings for the first time since 2020, the 2023 Seattle Asian American Film Festival kicks off this week with movies reflecting the diverse diaspora of pan-Asian filmmakers. The lineup this year reveals a broad range of characters both real and fictional, from a retired hitman-turned-Hong Kong fisherman (The Last Ferry From Grass Island) to a Japanese drum master and Korean adoptee from North Dakota (Finding Her Beat) to a 20-year-old Pakistani American who dreams of starring on Broadway (Istikhara, New York).

Work by local filmmakers includes former Northwest Film Forum director Vee Hua’s short “metaphysical POC buddy comedy” (Reckless Spirits); Beacon Hill resident Han Edward So Eckleberg’s documentary about Seattle’s Mak Fai Kung Fu Dragon & Lion Dance Association; and Emily Hanako Momohara’s NAMBA, about a Seattle-born and-raised survivor of Japanese American incarceration during WWII. - NA