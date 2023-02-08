Things to do in Seattle: Feb. 8-14

New Black history museum in Seattle

Did you know that Seattle once had an all-Black minor-league baseball team called the Seattle Steelheads, or the “Steelies”? If you ask Rainier Avenue Radio founder Tony Benton, the team is an indelible part of local history that should be known and celebrated.

During Black History Month, visitors can learn about the Steelheads and more local Black history at Benton’s new pop-up museum, the Call to Conscience Black History Museum, which has set up shop at the Columbia City Theater .

Among the wide variety of displays: archival photos and artifacts from the Seattle branch of the Black Panther Party; a historical look at Seattle’s early jazz scene; rare family photos of Jimi Hendrix growing up; quilts from the famous Hartsfield Quilt Collection; and vintage movie posters and photos by local photographer Keith “Flyright” Williams, the first Black person to own a full-service studio and processing lab in the city. - MVS