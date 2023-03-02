ArtSEA: Bronze books in Bellevue and a rush of Seattle readings

Preston Wadley: Abstract Truth (through Oct. 8) is the longtime artist and instructor’s most comprehensive solo exhibition to date, featuring some 60 pieces created over the past two decades. Included are a series of black-and-white photographic portraits, large-scale erasure poems and many beautifully intriguing book sculptures, some of which appear to be dipped in bronze, others fully rusted.

In reality, Wadley starts with actual books and uses a chemical process to create a convincing patina. “I’m in the illusion business,” he noted with a smile during the opening, “I need them to look like they weigh 25 pounds, not be 25 pounds.”

Like puzzles and poems, the book sculptures require thoughtful participation to bring them to life. Facing pages are embedded with 3D objects — artificial birds, toys, small tools, found photographs — that take the place of text and tell a story in combination.

In one striking piece, “Code Switcher,” a pair of sculpted bare feet stands on pages cluttered with loose letters. Walk around it and the skin color changes from reddish-brown to purple to gray-blue.

Some of the books are easy to read: a vintage photo of Black U.S. soldiers paired with a smattering of shrapnel and chess pawns. Some require us to make a larger intellectual leap: a Black man on stage in a long-ago theatrical production paired with circling sharks.

“This is where the magic happens,” Wadley told the group — a teacher encouraging us to think. Reading the work and making our own connections is the whole point, he said. “That, for me, is where the art is.”