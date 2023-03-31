ArtSEA: Bumbershoot and more summer music lineups announced

Last Chance to See

Seattle artist Henry Jackson-Spieker has accomplished something similar in his show Interstitial Volume at MadArt in South Lake Union (I was late to see it, but you still can, through April 1). With three installations in the roomy storefront space, he creates something crackling in the air. It may not be barometric, but the pressure is perceptible.

Like a luthier, Jackson-Spieker works magic with carefully placed strings. His are black cotton thread, arranged with arachnoid skill at the entrance so that almost immediately you feel on guard. Tautly stretched from floor to ceiling, the strings are so thin as to become invisible at certain angles, heightening the sense that every step could trip you up. Intersecting curves in the array add to the feeling of unease.

This is intentional, of course. Jackson-Spieker, who is Black, uses this artful architecture to replicate how moving through the world feels tangibly different depending on your race, cultural upbringing and personal history. Similarly, his installation in the high skylight wells of the building makes you question your own perception — is that a hole, a light or a trick of the eyes? — are we seeing the same thing?

The middle piece looks almost like a disco, but only from certain angles. Long strips of iridescent film are arranged in implied columns. When the light hits it right, there’s a pretty rainbow effect — a candy-hued haze you want to walk into. But alter your gaze and the strips disappear. All this causes a bit of an awkward dance, as you move forward and back, side to side, finding your way.