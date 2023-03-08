A Seattle artist and the auction frenzy that sparked an FBI tip

Red flags

Back at the castle, Kucera scrutinized the painting peering back at him from the laptop screen in his darkened bedroom. ABC Gallery was trying to pass off this painting as a true Burpee, he figured. They’d even given it a plausible name, he thought: “Soft Cradle,” written in all caps on the back of the canvas along with Mason’s “signature” in naive cursive and the words “mix oil.” (“Soft Cradle” is the name of a muted Burpee painting Mason made in 1974 .)

For Kucera, there were too many red flags. The size wasn’t right: Mason wouldn’t have used canvases sized in half-inches. The painting looked unprimed, but Mason heavily prepared his canvases with layers of white gesso (a chalky paint) so that his paint mixture wouldn’t soak in but rather floated on the surface. And Mason would have never stretched a canvas like this, with stretcher bars and tacks rather than staples — Kucera would know: He’d worked as Mason’s studio assistant for four years before becoming his gallerist.

But there were more intangible clues, too. “The paint areas just have no spontaneity to them,” Kucera wrote in an email. “There’s no music to the arrangement; no jazz to the elements. It’s a studied painting by someone who’s trying to recreate what Mason did just by looking at digital images.”

Fellow Alden connoisseurs Huang, Braseth and Cascadia Art Museum curator and Pacific Northwest art historian David F. Martin agree. “It’s a terrible painting,” Martin wrote in an email, “no way that Alden painted that mess.”

Kucera thought so, too. So he emailed ABC Gallery. Where had they gotten this painting? “Provenance: From a distinguished corporate collection, Washington,” someone named “Julissa” wrote back to Kucera in early December. “Hope you want to buy this painting. Pls let’s know,” Julissa added. Kucera followed up. Which corporation? “Diane Gilson Gallery in Seattle,” Julissa responded a few hours later.

Odd. That was the name of a gallery that closed in 1983, not one of the many corporations that had actually purchased Mason’s work during his lifetime. Kucera pressed again — and again the story changed. Now it was staffers who’d given Julissa incorrect information. The next day, she emailed again: The painting was actually painted in the style of the artist.

“Definitely this painting was not acquired in the gallery that was indicated, but rest assured that an artist with delicacy and good taste captured this painting in the best way and likeness, an artist who has the necessary knowledge to be able to transmit what the original artist wanted to do,” Julissa wrote.

Kucera doesn’t know when exactly the description of “Soft Cradle” changed online, but at some point “in the style of”’ appeared at the end of the listing, he says. “Which means that we don’t know for sure the origin of the painting, since we do not have certifiers of these works of art in my country,” the accompanying text reads. But the “Alden Mason” signature was still on the back of the painting.

Meanwhile, Huang, from her Seattle gallery, had alerted the FBI’s Art Crime unit. “I wonder if this is of interest, a fake Alden Mason painting listed for auction,” she wrote. “His older paintings, Burpee Garden Series works, have been getting amazing prices at auction lately.”

Asked whether the FBI’s Art Crime Unit had opened an investigation, a spokesperson for the FBI responded: “In keeping with DOJ standard practice, we neither confirm nor deny the existence of an investigation.” Spanish police did not respond to questions about the existence of an investigation.