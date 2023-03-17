Six Seattle programs for young performing artists

“Don’t you know what’s out there in the world?” the Witch sings to Rapunzel, gently but warning. “Stay a child while you can be a child, with me,” she continues, softly. Rapunzel seems to concede, but will she?

It’s a scene that has been played countless times, from Broadway to community theaters across the country. But this instance stands out because the performers are teenagers, Natalia Ortiz-Villacorta and Alexa Thompson, on the verge of making their own way out there in the world.

And as high school students participating in this year’s Rising Star Project at The 5th, they’re also deciding whether to walk forward into a career in the arts.

“They’re in their formative years of learning and determining what they’re going to be moving into,” says Ariel Bradler, “and for some, the concept of the career-oriented artist is not immediately tangible.” As director of education and engagement at The 5th, Bradler helps run this pre-professional program designed to train Seattle’s next generation of musical thespians.

“We want to offer the experience of [showing that] this is a career, and here’s all of the working artists in the field that you get to interact with, and here’s all the different ways you can actually interact with the art form,” Bradler says.

Beyond the countless hours of training and experience required, the pathway to becoming a performing artist is peppered with specific challenges in this city at this moment.

First, “day jobs” in the arts — which sustain many artists as they pursue their creative work — are limited. When the pandemic hit in 2020, the local arts, entertainment and recreation sector lost almost 60% of jobs , according to data from the Washington State Employment Security Department. In 2022, employment in the arts still hadn’t fully recovered, holding at about 24 percent below pre-pandemic levels.

Seattle has also experienced a cultural shift — from sleepy grunge-music incubator to shiny tech hub. Combined with the increased emphasis on STEM curricula in schools in recent decades, that shift can give the impression that focusing on artistic pursuits isn’t a good idea.

In spite of — and perhaps because of — these challenges, several Seattle arts organizations are putting time and resources into raising the next generation of performing artists through short-term, intensive, experiential programs.