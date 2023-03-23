Six spring theater shows in Seattle, from Hairspray to Wolf Play

As It Is in Heaven

Founded in the 18th century, The United Society of Believers in Christ’s Second Appearing — commonly called the Shakers — is a Christian sect that at one point had 5,000 members in nearly 20 communities around the U.S. As of 2022, there was just one Shaker outpost left, in rural Maine, with only two inhabitants.

But curiosity about this austere utopian group continues, evident in the 1984 Ken Burns documentary on PBS as well as in Arlene Hutton’s 2001 play, which is now receiving its Seattle premiere from Taproot Theatre.

The Off Broadway drama is set in a thriving Kentucky Shaker community in the 1830s, and features the a cappella vocal music the sect used for worship (including, most familiarly, the hymn “’Tis a Gift to Be Simple”). The story depicts the tense dynamic between the community and a young woman who joins the group and sparks a female rebellion against its strictures.