ArtSEA: Environmental art to celebrate Earth Day in Seattle

But 53 years later, Earth Day sounds more plaintive — might we have one day when humans aren’t doing irreparable damage to the planet?

ArtSEA: Notes on Northwest Culture is Crosscut’s weekly arts & culture newsletter.

This year’s official theme has a whiff of Wall Street: “Invest in Our Planet.” Meanwhile, the King County Department of Natural Resources and Parks is trying a gentler approach — “Love, Protect, Restore” — and offering tips from how to use the Wastemobile for hazmat disposal to places you can volunteer to help restore delicate habitats. Litter clean-ups are taking place at many local parks on Saturday, as well as around the Fremont Troll.

And at Northwest galleries, artists are sending the environmental message too, in forms from abstracted to sarcastic, minimalist to realist.

At Schack Art Center in Everett, a pairing of shows aims to elucidate the perilous state of our ecology. A Precarious Edge (through June 3) features the work of La Conner artists Meg Holgate and Steve Klein; the former contributing misty and meditative paintings of cracked glaciers and fishing nets, the latter kiln-formed glass landscapes etched with evergreens, glaciers and forest fires.

Running simultaneously at Schack and curated by Holgate and Klein is Exploring the Edge (through June 3). This group show features work by multimedia artist Joseph Rossano, carver Steve Jensen and several other acclaimed Northwest artists.

Among them is Port Townsend painter Karen Hackenberg, who has long been collecting trash that washes up on nearby beaches and painting the plastic items with a hyper-realistic, pop-art approach. Documenting the objects on Puget Sound shores — as if newly found marine species — is a tongue-in-cheek take that’s both darkly funny and affecting.