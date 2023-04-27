ArtSEA: Remembering singular Seattle artist Alfredo Arreguín

This Saturday (April 29) is Seattle Independent Bookstore Day , and the weather is promising to be warm and sunny as you run around town basking in literature. The annual event’s “passport challenge” is back, encouraging you to visit as many of the 27 participating bookstores as possible (you get 10 days to do so).

Many participating bookstores will also have in-store events, such as cookbook author talks — including Seattle food star J. Kenji López-Alt — at Book Larder and a literary costume contest (catnip for word nerds!) at Arundel Books .

And just in time, there’s a whole slew of new books by Northwest authors for you to consider.

I just finished reading memoirist Claire Dederer’s excellent new nonfiction book, Monsters: A Fan’s Dilemma . In it she grapples with the longstanding question of whether we can still enjoy the beauty of art when it is made by people (usually men, usually called “geniuses”) who commit terrible acts.

Starting with Roman Polanski and Woody Allen and proceeding as a true essayist, Dederer probes deep and uncomfortable places both in consumer culture and within herself to try to extract an answer — and ends up glimpsing monsters hiding within all artists, and maybe even all of us.

Great in an entirely different way is ballast, the new collection of poems by Seattle poet Quenton Baker. In case you missed it, Baker is the writer with whom Crosscut launched Black Arts Legacies: Season 2 earlier this week. Read Jas Keimig’s beautiful profile of Baker , and check the site for a new artist each week through June.