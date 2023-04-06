This National Poetry Month, meet 3 young PNW writers

The city boasts a wealth of youth poetry programming too.

Each year since 2015, Seattle Arts & Lectures’ Youth Poetry Fellowship has awarded the Youth Poet Laureate title to one young poet from a workshop cohort and helps them publish a poetry collection through Poetry Northwest, a journal in publication since 1959.

At longstanding literary center Hugo House, the Young Writers Cohort has a division specifically for poets, in which a mentor guides students through a year-long program focused on poetry.

And spoken-word organization YouthSpeaks Seattle, founded in 2003, hosts open-mic nights, poetry slams and weekly writing circles at the University of Washington’s Othello Commons and at Black arts center Wa Na Wari.

Young poets are writing and performing all over town, and according to Sasha LaPointe, a poet and mentor for SAL’s Youth Poetry Fellowship, the form is helping youth find and hone their voice.

“I’ve seen students go from quiet and shy, to loud and massive on the stage, claiming space they deserve,” LaPointe wrote in an email.

“There is a strength and a confidence there because there has to be,” she continued. “These young poets are fierce and ready for a fight, they’re tackling themes and addressing issues fearlessly, in a way that feels really groundbreaking, and why wouldn’t they be? They know they have something to say and their voices are so crucial right now. And they’re gonna make us listen.”

Arianne True, who mentors young poets at SAL with LaPointe and teaches young poets at Hugo House, agrees. She added that these poems are good, regardless of the writers’ ages. “Youth poetry is some of the best stuff that happens in Seattle,” True said. “Removed from all context, their poems are incredible and stand on their own.”

In honor of the “official” poetry month, we’re checking in with members of the art form’s vanguard: three emerging poets already making a splash on the bustling scene.