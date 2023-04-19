Seattle singers survive ‘Sweeney Todd’ through razor-sharp vocals

It helps to be accustomed to the Bard of Avon’s verse as well, says Berry. “People who have used a lot of language [on stage] before, people well-versed in Shakespeare, can often do Sondheim more easily.” (Not surprisingly, both Allgood and Seevers, as well as some other cast members, have performed in Shakespeare plays.)

Another, less technical challenge is conveying the complexity of the characters amid all these words. As usual in Sondheim shows, even the nefarious — and Sweeney is perhaps his most nefarious character — provide reasons for us to pity them, or at least comprehend what drives them.

“You don’t get to see what happened 15 years before the play begins, but everything you hear about it and everything you see is contextualized by those 15 years,” suggests Seevers. “Can we hold this person responsible for his actions without understanding what his background is?”

Because Sweeney’s fury is either barely contained or erupting throughout the musical, “Jay and I talked about how easy it would be to fall into the trap of just having [Seevers] be angry and raging all the time,” artistic director Berry says.

“So how does Sweeney become a human being to us, not just a monster?” Berry posits. “I think Sondheim is asking us to consider what happens when someone is pushed to the brink and feels they have no more options.”

Even Mrs. Lovett, an eager accomplice to Sweeney’s misdeeds, evokes more than laughter and scorn, according to Allgood. “There’s more to these people than first meets the eye,” she says. “The driving thing for Mrs. Lovett is that she’s lonely, and she desperately wants love, and safety, and financial security. She believes Sweeney can give her that.”

When it comes to the central characters in Sweeney Todd, you could wind up loathing them or empathizing with them or both. And it is not just up to the actors how you react, but also the director and the production team and Sondheim himself — not to mention your own predilections.

But these Seattle actors will be doing their best to rise to Sondheim’s exacting mandates, while at the same time making the audience laugh, gasp and care.