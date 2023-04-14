Why is jazz essential in Seattle schools? Ask Wynton Marsalis

The Pulitzer Prize-winning musician was speaking to Crosscut about the wider implications of planned cuts to local music programs in public schools.

In March, as a result of budget cuts affecting schools throughout the region, administrators at Washington Middle School (WMS) in the Central District elected to cut their award-winning jazz program.

The decision was quickly opposed by WMS students and parents, who testified in support of the program before administrators at the Seattle Schools Board Meeting on April 4. Alarm regarding the proposed cut resonated across the region, as other schools like Mountlake Terrace High School and districts including Shoreline and Olympia are weighing similar reductions to their music programs.

Word of the hit to WMS’s program traveled across the country and reached Marsalis, the revered musician, jazz educator and artistic director of Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Marsalis knows well that jazz education imparts benefits beyond notes and rhythm. “Improvisation gives you confidence in your individuality. Swing teaches you to respect and nurture common ground. And the blues teaches you optimism,” the music legend told Crosscut.

“You’ve heard of the [teen] mental health crisis?” he continued. “We need to be increasing general music education for [kids] so that they can develop the taste to make intelligent choices and counterbalance the commercialism that’s just ruining the quality of their internal life.”

Aside from giving kids purpose, joy and a social outlet away from their cell phones, the WMS jazz program — also known as the Junior Husky Jazz Band — has long been foundational to Seattle’s national reputation as an incubator for professional jazz talent.

WMS jazz is award-winning in its own right, but also a pipeline for Garfield High School’s renowned jazz program, which has qualified 18 times for the prestigious Essentially Ellington Competition and won top honors four times at the national contest.