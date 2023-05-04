ArtSEA: Seattle Art Fair’s satellite shows are sprouting up early

Billed as the indie alternative to the Seattle Art Fair, Forest for the Trees boasts a vibe that is more spontaneous, more risky, more local. Which is not to say that combination always guarantees success. But it does emphasize the spark of creation — let’s put on a show in the alley! — more so than rows upon rows of carefully curated cubicles on a trade-show floor. (I enjoy both takes.)

Working with Seattle-based art production company ARTXIV and RailSpur developers Urban Villages, the Forest for the Trees series kicks off with “May Showers” (May 4, 5 - 9 p.m.), and will also host events in June, July and August.

With its home base at the historic RailSpur building (419 Occidental Ave. S), the festivities will spill out across the buildings and alleys between First Avenue South and Occidental Avenue South, Jackson and King Streets. The roster is an appealing lineup of West Coast artists, including Seattle’s Baso Fibonacci, Hanako O’Leary and Ric’kisha Taylor.

Outside the building, look for murals by John Sarkis and Lars Bergquist and an AI sculpture by Rick Williams with locally based Future Arts Co. Plus: Live music! Tacos! Squint and it might even look like summer.