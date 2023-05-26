ArtSEA: In Seattle, Memorial Day brings Folklife and folklore

Similarly thick with poetic imagery is the new memoir by Jane Wong. In Meet Me Tonight in Atlantic City the Seattle poet tells a story of coming of age in America — specifically, when your parents run a Chinese restaurant on the Jersey shore.

In Wong’s telling, timelines collapse and fold over and turn back, as they do in our own minds. But she starts in 1854, with the first tourist train to land in Atlantic City. And already we know we’re in the hands of a poet, when she tells us of the Atlantic Ocean “steel blue — the color of whales they’ll never see,” of the women who walked with “frilled umbrellas — jellyfish along the shore.”

With her father lost to a gambling addiction, Wong’s mother plays a starring role. The mole above her left eye is “a glowing planet not yet discovered,” her laugh “like a bursting tomato, seeds spilling everywhere.” There’s an urgency here, a gobbling speed that matches the intensity of the flavors spilling out of the restaurant kitchen. Hear it for yourself when Wong reads as part of “ Nonfiction for No Reason ,” a mixed bill of writers at Third Place Books Seward Park (May 25, 7 p.m.).

If Memorial Day has you in the mood for more memoir, try another new autobiography from a local artist of note. Illusions of Camelot is a surprisingly revealing coming-of-age story by Pacific Northwest Ballet artistic director Peter Boal. This book too is saturated in a sense of place, but instead of the sticky boardwalks of Atlantic City, it begins in the upper-class enclave of Bedford, New York.