ArtSEA: SIFF launches festival with a Cinerama save

Seattle artist and filmmaker Clyde Petersen’s new doc, Even Hell Has Its Heroes (May 17 & 18) is about sludge-metal Olympia band Earth. Shot on deliciously grainy Super 8 film, the intimate profile of the 30-plus-year-old group includes evocative glimpses of quintessential Northwest locations, from a tiny wedding chapel in Sultan, Wash., to a guitar bonfire at Golden Gardens beach. As guitarist Dylan Carlson and drummer Adrienne Davies share local music lore, their trademark ambient-drone sound imparts a dark tension that seems drawn from the landscape.

There’s also a doc about 1990s Northwest performance art troupe the Jim Rose Circus Sideshow. The group’s onstage antics (see: hanging irons from ear piercings) totally skeeved me out back in the day — and apparently I have not recovered enough even to get through the trailer. But if gross-out physical stunts are your thing, check out Circus of the Scars (May 19 & 21). It’s definitely part of grunge history.



If gently humorous wordplay is more your scene, try the documentary Punderneath It All (May 16 & 17) about the high-stakes world of live pun competitions. (I’m feeling calmer already.) Scenes from Seattle pun slams reveal that while goofy, this particular form of funny comes with very specific parameters — so just make sure you aren’t punning on empty.

Two very different coming-of-age movies are also on view at SIFF. Local filmmaker Sudeshna Sen’s Anu (May 14 & 15), based on the novel Looking for Bapu, stars Redmond actor Diya Modi as a 12-year-old girl who after witnessing her grandfather's death is visited by his ghost and prompted to begin a spiritual quest.

And Seattle director Megan Griffiths (Lucky Them; Sadie) presents her latest, Year of the Fox (May 13 & 14). Shot partly in Seattle with a local crew, this tense and moody story follows a young woman who never feels quite at home in Aspen — her wealthy and toxic hometown — where divorcing parents, partying friends and her own status as adopted build toward a transformative boiling point.