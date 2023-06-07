7 theater events to ensure a play-full Seattle summer

Cost of Living

What does it mean to be a caretaker? How does one give meaningful care, and how does one receive it? What are the power dynamics in these essential interpersonal transactions?

This Pulitzer Prize-honored play by Martyna Majok — which receives its local premiere this month at Sound Theatre Company — ponders such tricky questions by way of a quartet of compelling characters.

Eddie, a truck driver, has been caring for his wife Ani, disabled in a car accident that occurred while the couple was estranged. Meanwhile, Jess is struggling financially, and takes a second job as a home health aide for John, a wealthy student who has cerebral palsy.

Both situations are complex, and Majok has been widely praised for her keen, subtle and unpredictable examination of these relationships. Sound Theatre co-artistic director Teresa Thuman leads this balancing act in the local production.



Variety has called the 2016 play (also nominated for a 2023 Tony Award) a “heart-opening exercise in empathy deftly suited to the form” and “the kind of theater that imprints on the body and lives in your bones.”

If you go: Sound Theatre Company’s Cost of Living, at 12th Avenue Arts, June 8 – July 1. ($6-$79)