Behind the scenes of ‘Les Mis’ at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre

The maestro runs down to the orchestra pit and actors — dressed as rugged convicts — situate themselves on stage in the dark. They lie in wait, ready for the opening number, “Work Song,” the hammering chain-gang song that introduces French peasant Valjean and gives us the backstory of his conviction. Haze and fog machines cast the stage in a ghostly aura, transporting the audience to 1815 Paris.

The show’s tagline, “still the world’s most popular musical,” is hard to prove but rings true: the live production of Les Misérables has been seen by more than 130 million people worldwide. In Seattle, it’s running at The 5th Avenue Theatre through June 17 , and has proven to be one of the venue’s best-selling shows of all time, second only to holiday productions (which usually run for two weeks longer than this run of Les Mis).

The beloved redemption story of Valjean continues to resonate with audiences, decades after its 1980 premiere in France and more than a century since Victor Hugo published his 1862 novel by the same name.

McLeod, who has worked in stage managing for 35 years, understands why. He says it’s his favorite show to work on.

“The story is so rich,” he says. “I can’t help but draw the comparisons to today.” With its emphasis on the overcriminalization of society’s most disadvantaged people, Les Mis continues to resonate with current conversations about ways to solve social issues beyond jail time.

For those unfamiliar with the story, it follows a man named Valjean, unfairly imprisoned for stealing a loaf of bread, who breaks parole, assumes a new identity and becomes rich. After promising to raise a prostitute’s daughter (Cosette, played by Addie Morales) as his own, he becomes engaged in various entanglements including student protests calling for revolution.

It’s quite a production, one that includes a 12-foot-tall barricade and a high, rolling staircase. Every element — from the elaborate costumes to image projections to the music — must be perfect to achieve full immersion in turbulent 19th century France.

McLeod is positioned just offstage, in a corner where he has everything he needs to make sure the show runs smoothly: nine monitors showing different parts of the stage from various angles, as well as the orchestra pit and the front of house; a control panel with 12 switches to control things such as cue lights and sounds; and a thick binder containing the musical score annotated with reminders, which he flips through as the show progresses.

He does this almost every day — sometimes multiple times a day. McLeod has been with the touring show since October, with dates booked through August 2024. The 5th’s run alone contains 32 shows. But McLeod says it’s important to treat each show as an individual performance, because this particular audience will only exist for one night.

“Have a good show, everyone,” he says, broadcasting via headset. All 80 members of the touring cast and crew are in place, whether on stage, in the pit poised to play the gruff strains of “Work Song,” or backstage, ready to move sets and props.