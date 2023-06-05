Seattle poet Jane Wong shares the cost of gambling in new memoir

The companies are frequently resented by city councils and residents alike, because the buses clog up traffic and the crowds of gamblers are regarded as a nuisance. Safety is also an issue; as reported in The San Diego Union-Tribune, 25 passengers were injured in 2018, when a bus overturned at 4 a.m. in downtown Los Angeles on the way back from Pala Casino in San Diego County.

Gambling addiction is a well-documented problem among Asian Americans. Social workers and academics point to the pressures and obstacles that low-income, non-English-speaking immigrants face — the loneliness and the lack of bilingual treatment options for problem gambling. Others blame the gaming and hospitality industry, which targets Asian Americans with special deals on transportation, meals and gambling vouchers.

In Meet Me Tonight In Atlantic City, her new memoir, Jane Wong doesn’t deeply investigate the causes of this blight on Asian American immigrant communities. Instead, she illustrates the heavy toll that gambling addiction can take on families by describing her own experiences: “(M)y father played all night in Atlantic City. He did not stop to eat or go to the bathroom or ask where his family was. My father owned a Chinese American takeout restaurant on the Jersey shore, and we would lose this one asset from his gambling. … When we didn’t go to Atlantic City with him, he’d disappear for days, sometimes a week. My mother ran the restaurant without him, her arms scraping the fryer, grime peeling like bark. Her anger: strips of wonton wrappers seething in that fryer, slow and dangerous.”

Eventually, Wong’s father leaves the family. “That day was like any other,” writes Wong. “I went to school. My mother slept, since she’d started working night shift for the United States Postal Service. … But he — my father — was gone. Just like that.”

The consequences of her father’s abandonment hang over Wong and her family for decades. Her mother, lovingly depicted throughout the book, works as a mail sorter to pay the bills after Wong’s father gambles away the family restaurant. As an essential worker, she continues to work overtime at night when COVID-19 arrives, risking serious illness and death. And their father’s abandonment haunts his children into adulthood. In an especially heartbreaking scene, Wong’s brother, now grown up, visits his father, hoping to develop a relationship with him through watching the NBA playoffs together. But his father only turns him away, claiming to be “too busy.” When Wong recalls her father’s love for playing Ping-Pong with his friends, she describes it as a rare example of him expressing joy in her presence. “More often than not, he would refuse to use words,” she writes. “He’d just grunt like a rock falling off a truck bed. Who knows, maybe I learned my silence in school from him.”