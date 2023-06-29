Tacoma singer Stephanie Anne Johnson channels all kinds of love

Your new album Jewels is the first solo album you’ve released since 2013. How has your approach to songwriting changed over the past 10 years?

I used to write a lot of love songs — I still love love songs. There’s some great ones on this record. But I started thinking about, “What are the other kinds of love besides romantic love?”

Because we love ourselves, hopefully. We love our families, we love our elders, we love our schools, we love the Earth. And when we love and care for these things, these things flourish — and isn’t that beautiful?

So how do I write songs that people can see themselves in, whether they’re in love or not? That’s been something I’ve been fooling around with for about 10 years, but I feel like I have gotten pretty good at it with this record.

Tacoma and Seattle aren’t cities particularly known for country music. How did you arrive at the genre?

I feel like the country streak in me has been coming since childhood.

My mom was really into Willie Nelson when we were kids, so it was a lot of “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys.” My brother was very into Duke Ellington, my mother very into James Brown. My grandmother, Bobby “Blue” Bland is her favorite. And then my Grandpa Jack introduced me to ’50s rock, Del Shannon.

Johnson released "Jewels" in April.

I had a beautiful musical landscape in my house, and then I studied classical voice. But as I started meeting other people that play guitar and other songwriters, that's where I found country music. Country music is just soul music for white people.

Maybe it’s because I have a wild imagination, but I’m always — no matter what I'm listening to — looking at the music and imagining myself in it.

I also see the overlap between things like the Great American Songbook jazz standards and classic country. I see the overlap between artists like Billie Holiday and Patsy Cline. [They’re] both doing the same thing — telling a story and trying to get the people to have a drink and a conversation about it.

When you’re writing a song, what comes first for you — the music or the lyrics?

For me, it's always the feeling first. What feelings am I having and then what story am I telling about these feelings?

With “Can’t Go Home” [on Jewels], one of the things I didn’t realize until the song was out was that I'm having a conversation with my brother who died about 20 years ago. The whole song is me just talking to him. So it’s definitely the feeling that happens first.

Then I imagine, where would this song be playing? If this song was in an indie movie, what would the shot list look like? What scene are we in? Who is the speaker? I love to ask myself those questions.