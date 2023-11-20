Native youth theater finds home at Seattle’s King Street Station

With a mission to serve Native youth throughout and beyond King County, Red Eagle Soaring (or RES, pronounced “rez”) has had to be strategic about central gathering spaces. The rising cost of rent in Seattle has complicated the puzzle of securing a permanent home.

“It’s ironic that the Native youth theater, the Indigenous-facing theater, is the one that’s kind of been displaced in a city that prides itself on its artistic reputation,” said RES executive director Russell Brooks (Southern Cheyenne) in an interview with Crosscut.

But with the recent opening of Station Space, a new interdisciplinary youth arts hub at King Street Station, that’s changing.

Local public development authority Cultural Space Agency initiated the project: an 11,000-square-foot space on the second floor of the historic train station in Pioneer Square (the third floor houses the Office of Arts and Culture).

The Cultural Space Agency partnered with RES and four other youth-oriented arts organizations to bring the request to Seattle City Council. On Oct. 10 the Council cleared the way for the CSA to obtain from the Seattle Department of Transportation a 30-year lease with a 60-year option. For at least the first several years, RES and the other Station Space tenants will not have to pay rent, just utilities and their own staffing.

For the four-member staff of RES, the new space feels like a homecoming.

“We are reclaiming space for Native people on Indigenous land, and embarking on a new era of our history in which generations of Native youth will shape the trajectory of their relationships and their lives here,” Brooks said at the packed and festive Station Space opening ceremony on Nov. 11.

Like all of Seattle, the historic train station sits on Duwamish land. Before American settlers arrived, local tribes used to refer to what’s now the Pioneer Square area as the “ little crossing over place ,” or Dzidzilalich in the Coast Salish language of Lushootseed. In 1865, Seattle’s first city council banned Native Americans from entering the city. The King Street train station opened in 1906.

Beneath the King Street Station’s mosaic tiled floors, ornamental terracotta cornices and bronze chandeliers are the stories of a Duwamish past, which carry into the present and future. Where once Indigenous people were barred from entry, now Native youth can find safe haven for creative expression.

The new Station Space is part of the ongoing redevelopment of the transit hub, whose upstairs floors sat dormant for decades. King Street Station underwent a $50 million renovation in 2008. Just over 10 years later, the Office of Arts and Culture (aka ARTS) moved its offices to the third floor and created an expansive gallery/performance space with windows looking out toward the sports stadiums.