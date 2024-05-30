ArtSEA: “Fine and rare” finds at a new Pioneer Square bookshop

A new local bookstore is something to celebrate, and as a longtime follower of Long Brothers’ Instagram page , I was eager to see the online business come to life in brick and mortar.

In this case the phrase is literal. The new shop is housed in an 1892 brick building that was formerly home to the Washington Shoe Company (whose faded name is still visible on the facade), supplier of boots to Klondike gold rushers. Now the location serves customers mining for unique literary nuggets.

I entered to find proprietor Jeffrey Long and son Finian putting final touches on the warm, contemporary space. The elder was considering matters both practical (a front-door blind) and fanciful (how to make the window display enticing). He had visions of an “animated” installation involving a conveyor and motors, or maybe a “live mannequin” reading a book in a comfortable chair with a lamp. “Is a live mannequin a human?” I asked. He confessed he was thinking perhaps his daughter would be game, though had yet to run the idea by her.

As expected, full bookshelves are the primary furnishings, but there are also low cases for special displays (see the Andy Warhol book collection, including a T-shirt featuring the artist in front of the Space Needle), which can be rolled aside for readings and other events. At the back, a small bar will soon serve beer, wine and snacks (bar hours will be dictated by seasons and stadium schedules, but generally open at 3 p.m.).

While Long says he doesn’t expect a rush of sports fans, he posits that sometimes his bookstore bar might be the only place to find an empty seat for a pre-game drink. “Maybe sports fans can subsidize the book shop,” he said. And who knows, maybe on their way out, a Mariners fan would buy a marine-themed book like The Law of the Sea (1950). Or maybe, in anticipation of garlic fries, The Genetics of the Potato (1969).