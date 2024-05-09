ArtSEA: Seattle arts venues are putting on a good face

The avant-garde toppers were a coincidental precursor to the bedazzling headpieces featured in Les Nuits Barbares (The Barbarian Nights) , coming up at Meany Center for the Performing Arts (May 10-12). Created by French-Algerian choreographer Hervé Koubi, the performance combines contemporary and street dance with movement found in Mediterranean traditions and the Afro-Brazilian art of capoeira.

The result is an astonishing display of athleticism, as the all-male company of West African and Algerian dancers faux-fight and take flight. (Catch a captivating sneak peek here .)



With faces at times fully obscured by the spellbinding, glimmering masks, the dancers employ canes, blades, muscle and emotion to embody Koubi’s question surrounding Mediterranean history: Who were the real “barbarians”?