ArtSEA: Seattle International Film Festival turns 50-ish

The festival started in 1976, so presumably the 50th would arrive in 2026. But SIFF is accepting as fact that the 13th annual festival was actually the 14th (so deemed for superstitious reasons by organizers in 1988). We must also ignore the lack of a festival in 2020 (skipped for pandemic reasons). If you make both those leaps, you arrive at a facsimile of 50.

This math hurts my fact-checking head but I hope to let it go by the end of this newsletter. After all, a longstanding local event centered on emerging filmmakers and the increasingly rare joy of seeing movies in theaters is absolutely worth celebrating.

My consternation was largely quelled upon seeing clips from the featured Rainier: A Beer Odyssey , an extensive look at the creative genius-goofballs responsible for some of the wackiest beer commercials ever produced.

These locally crafted gems ran on television from 1974-1987 — well before I arrived on these forested shores in 1993. But long(er)time locals remember the Rainier ads fondly for their off-kilter humor and Northwest joie de vivre.



There was the classic herd of wild Rainier beers stampeding across an open plain (the bottle-creatures’ human legs enrobed in tights), and the Rainier cans that steadfastly swam upstream like salmon. There were spoofs on Rambo and Jaws and Amadeus (the last of which features a Mozart character wildly pulling on Rainier beer taps). There were, somehow, appearances by Mickey Rooney.

Culled from some 100 hours of advertisements and including interviews with the original creators, the film is a nostalgic tribute to local ingenuity — and to a time when people in our upper left corner were making weird art to entertain their community.